Outdoor Fitness Court opens in downtown Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents have a new option to work out in downtown Grand Blanc.
City leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor Fitness Court at Dennis S. Smith Park on Wednesday. The park is located along High Street between the Grand Blanc City police and fire stations.
The wellness center allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Fitness Courts can be used by individuals or groups for cardiovascular and strength workouts.
It's adaptable for all fitness levels and even has an app that can be downloaded on smartphones.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer another unique recreation facility in the city," said Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer. "The new Fitness Court is an excellent destination point for residents who are looking for a free, physical fitness center in the heart of Grand Blanc."
The Community Foundation of Greater Flint and the Grand Blanc Community Fund helped make the project possible.
Grand Blanc Township is planning to install a similar Fitness Court at Bicentennial Park this summer.