Overnight crash closes westbound I-69 through Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading westbound on I-69 through Flint had to find an alternate route after an overnight crash early Friday.
The westbound lanes of I-69 closed entirely due to a crash at Hammerberg Road, which was reported around 1:35 a.m. Traffic was backed up for miles in downtown Flint before the freeway reopened around 7:20 a.m.
The traffic jam was clearing at 7:30 a.m. after the westbound lanes of I-69 reopened.
All westbound traffic on I-69 was forced to exit at Saginaw Street, but many drivers were getting off the freeway farther east of the scene to get around the closure. Heavy traffic was reported on many east-west streets in Flint.
Police did not release any information about how the crash happened or the severity of injuries by 7 a.m. Friday. Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for updates as this story develops.