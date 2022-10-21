Overnight crashes on Saginaw Street leave one dead, one badly injured

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a pair of overnight crashes about two hours apart on Saginaw Street in Flint.
The first crash was reported near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday.
The Flint Police Department says 42-year-old Suzan Jean Moody was crossing Saginaw Street on foot when a silver Mitsubishi driving northbound hit her in the roadway. She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators did not say whether the person driving the Mitsubishi is stopped at the scene. Police believe the driver may have been speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened.
The second crash happened just over two hours later when a car crashed into a utility pole along North Saginaw Street near Dayton Street around 4:35 a.m. Friday.
Flint police say 39-year-old Michael Gaines was driving a Dodge Neon northbound on Saginaw Street when he went off the road and hit a pole. He was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition and later upgrade to good condition.
Investigators believe Gaines was speeding and intoxicated when he crashed.
Anyone with information about either crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.