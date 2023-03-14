Overnight fire destroys building at Flushing business

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews were working all night in Flushing to put out a large commercial structure fire.
The fire was reported around 11:10 p.m. at Rock Solid Concrete Inc. in the 200 block of Industrial Drive near Seymour Road. The building is less than a quarter of a mile from the Flushing Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Fire crews found the building engulfed in flames and beginning to collapse when they arrived. Firefighters remained on the scene battling the flames until early Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported from the fire. Investigators have not determined what sparked the blaze.