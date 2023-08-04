Owner of Paul's Pipe Shop in Flint worried about crumbling building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The owner of Paul's Pipe Shop in downtown Flint is begging the city to knock down the crumbling structure next door.

Carl Spaniola is only getting more worried as bricks continue falling from the partially collapsed neighboring building at 641 S. Saginaw St.





The owners of the condemned building were ordered to knock it down by Wednesday. Since that didn't happen, the city is now responsible for demolition.

Meanwhile, the question of ownership is playing out in court.

Spaniola, who runs the pipe shop with his father, doesn't care who owns the crumbling building. He just wants it gone before someone is hurt or killed.

"It's not only a safety hazard for us in our store, it's a hazard for anybody walking up and down this alley or Saginaw Street," Spaniola said. "It could fall any direction and who knows what could happen."

The Flint Property Portal lists the owner as Love Holdings LLC, which is a company owned or at least founded by Flint native NBA star Morris Peterson.

However, the courts are dealing with Steve and Kayla Worden, who say they sold the property to Love Holdings in 2015 on a land contract.

The city of Flint has not given us a demolition date, but asks that people stay out of Brush Alley until the hazard is removed.