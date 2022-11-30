 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Owners drop off dog with gunshot wound to face at Saginaw animal shelter

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog shot in jaw

The dog landed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control with a gunshot wound to its face.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An ongoing investigation in underway as to just how a dog in Saginaw got shot.

The dog landed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control with a gunshot wound to its face. But there are conflicting stories as to how this could have happened.

Investigators and leaders are asking for tips on how this may have happened.

"We had owners appear at our front door. with a severely injured dog who had what looked like an open wound on her face, her jaw. And we got information from them she was actually shot in the face the night prior," said Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki.

But how the female pitbull mix ended up with the gunshot wound in her face is not clear.

"They brought her here because they could not afford to get here care. And also, there was some discrepancy in their story about how she sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was later determined to be a gunshot wound. A through and through to her face that opened up her jaw. So, she was certainly in need of urgent medical care," Kanicki said.

The information authorities have received so far has had some inconsistencies.

"There is some discrepancy about the stories that we're getting through the investigation. It is an ongoing investigation at this time," Kanicki said.

Investigators say the dog was shot the evening of Nov. 23 near the intersection of Meade and Patton streets in Saginaw. Thankfully, she is expected to be OK after treatment by the veterinarian.

"We were very fortunate that her jaw does appear to be intact and working, so she can take in nutrition," Kanicki said.

The dog will be adoptable after the investigation is complete. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you