Owners drop off dog with gunshot wound to face at Saginaw animal shelter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An ongoing investigation in underway as to just how a dog in Saginaw got shot.
The dog landed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control with a gunshot wound to its face. But there are conflicting stories as to how this could have happened.
Investigators and leaders are asking for tips on how this may have happened.
"We had owners appear at our front door. with a severely injured dog who had what looked like an open wound on her face, her jaw. And we got information from them she was actually shot in the face the night prior," said Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki.
But how the female pitbull mix ended up with the gunshot wound in her face is not clear.
"They brought her here because they could not afford to get here care. And also, there was some discrepancy in their story about how she sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was later determined to be a gunshot wound. A through and through to her face that opened up her jaw. So, she was certainly in need of urgent medical care," Kanicki said.
The information authorities have received so far has had some inconsistencies.
"There is some discrepancy about the stories that we're getting through the investigation. It is an ongoing investigation at this time," Kanicki said.
Investigators say the dog was shot the evening of Nov. 23 near the intersection of Meade and Patton streets in Saginaw. Thankfully, she is expected to be OK after treatment by the veterinarian.
"We were very fortunate that her jaw does appear to be intact and working, so she can take in nutrition," Kanicki said.
The dog will be adoptable after the investigation is complete. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.