Owosso Curwood Festival needs help finding a grand marshal

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) – The Owosso Curwood Festival is in need of help finding a grand marshal.
The Curwood Festival celebrates the life and impact of author James Oliver Curwood every summer. Organizers are asking for nominations of people who have done an outstanding job in the Owosso community over the past year.
Nomination letters with included reasoning of why the person is being nominated can be sent to the Curwood Festival Board by mail or e-mail.
To mail the letter send it to:
Grand Marshal Nomination
212 S Washington Street
Owosso, MI 48867
Or the nomination can be emailed to office@curwoodfestival.com with the subject line: Grand Marshal Nomination. The name and contact information of both the nominee and nominator should be included in the letter.
The deadline to send in a nomination for grand marshal is March 27. For more information go to the Owosso Curwood Festival's website.