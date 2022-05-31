Owosso man dies in motorcycle crash on freeway near Lansing

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Owosso died after a crash on I-96 near Lansing on Monday night possibly caused by a tire with low air.
Michigan State Police say 49-year-old Andrew Gorden was riding west on I-96 near Creyts Road south of Lansing around 10:10 p.m. when he lost control and went into the ditch.
An ambulance rushed Gorden, who was not wearing a helmet, to an area hospital and he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Michigan State Police say Gorden was not speeding or intoxicated. However, investigators believe one of the tires on his motorcycle had low air pressure, which may have caused him to lose control.
The investigation into what caused the crash will continue Tuesday.