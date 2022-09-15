Owosso man found dead after rollover crash in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a 41-year-old man from Owosso was speeding when his car went off the road and rolled over, throwing him out.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash on Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators believe the 41-year-old, who was not identified, was speeding when the crash happened and he likely was not wearing a seat belt.
The sheriff's office will continue investigating the crash.