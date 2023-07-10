Oxford man dies after head-on crash on Dixie Highway

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 25-year-old man from Oxford died after a head-on crash south of Grand Blanc on Friday evening.
Michigan State Police say the Oxford man was driving a Suzuki SUV south on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Oakland County's Groveland Township around 8:45 p.m. when he crossed the center line.
The Suzuki crashed head-on into a GMC Acadia, which was traveling northbound.
The Suzuki driver, who police did not identify, was thrown out of his SUV through the rear window. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver and passenger in the Acadia reported only minor injuries Friday.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the Oxford man to drive across the center line. An autopsy will be scheduled.