 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oxford man dies, wife badly injured in Huron County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Crash

Deadly crash

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oxford man died and his wife was badly injured Thursday after police say he turned into the path of a pickup truck in Huron County.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Robert Johnson was driving a 2018 Dodge Caravan south on M-19 when he failed to stop completely for a stop sign at M-142 in Verona Township around 1:40 p.m.

Investigators say Johnson turned into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck heading east on M-142. Johnson was pinned in the minivan and died at the scene.

Ambulances transported his wife, Catherine Johnson, and the 35-year-old man driving the pickup truck to McLaren Thumb Region hospital in Bad Axe. Catherine Johnson later was transferred to a larger hospital for specialized treatment.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash and request an autopsy on Robert Johnson.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you