Oxford man dies, wife badly injured in Huron County crash

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oxford man died and his wife was badly injured Thursday after police say he turned into the path of a pickup truck in Huron County.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Robert Johnson was driving a 2018 Dodge Caravan south on M-19 when he failed to stop completely for a stop sign at M-142 in Verona Township around 1:40 p.m.
Investigators say Johnson turned into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck heading east on M-142. Johnson was pinned in the minivan and died at the scene.
Ambulances transported his wife, Catherine Johnson, and the 35-year-old man driving the pickup truck to McLaren Thumb Region hospital in Bad Axe. Catherine Johnson later was transferred to a larger hospital for specialized treatment.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash and request an autopsy on Robert Johnson.