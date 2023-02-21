 Skip to main content
Paczki hot spot: Krzysiak's House Family Restaurant in Bay City

  • Updated
  • 0

On top of having hundreds of paczki on deck for Fat Tuesday, the business held a polka palooza party as well. Every year, Krzysiak's holds a fundraiser with the local Salvation Army branch.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – Fat Tuesday was celebrated throughout the country on Feb. 21 and many businesses stocked up on highly sought after paczkis.

Krzysiak’s House Family Restaurant on Michigan Avenue in Bay City is known as one of Mid-Michigan's most popular paczki spots. Preparation for the big event started in January.

The business had hundreds of paczkis on deck, held a polka-palooza party and held its annual fundraiser with the local Salvation Army branch.

The general manager of Krzysiak’s, Shawna Tripp, explained why paczkis are consumed on Fat Tuesday.

"Mainly people do it because they like to fast when Lent hits," said Tripp. "So they get rid of all the bad stuff in their cupboard. So that’s where the paczki came from."

For those that are Catholic, Fat Tuesday is the last day to eat sweets before the beginning of Lent that is on ash Wednesday.

Krzysiak’s House Family Restaurant closes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

