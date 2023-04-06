 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.6 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Paint Our Town Blue rally held in Genesee County to target child abuse prevention

  • Updated
  • 0

The event was held by Voices for Children, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, Ennis Center for Children, Hurley Children’s Hospital and Whaley Children’s Center.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Genesee County is recognizing April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A Paint Our Town Blue rally was held on Thursday in-order to stand in solidarity of victims of child abuse and those who work to prevent it.

The event was put on by Voices for Children, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, Ennis Center for Children, Hurley Children’s Hospital and Whaley Children’s Center.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyon said that each and every day he sees the devastation that child abuse causes.

The child welfare director for MDHHS, Kimberlee LeFear said that everyone can play a role in keeping children safe.

“Whether it's through simple acts of kindness, like lending a listening ear to a child who needs it,” said LeFear. “Or reporting suspected cases of abuse or neglect to authorities.”

Experts say that if you see something suspicious, say something.

Suspected cases of child abuse can be reported to local police departments, as well Child Protective Services at 855-444-3911.

Recommended for you