Paint Our Town Blue rally held in Genesee County to target child abuse prevention

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Genesee County is recognizing April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.
A Paint Our Town Blue rally was held on Thursday in-order to stand in solidarity of victims of child abuse and those who work to prevent it.
The event was put on by Voices for Children, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, Ennis Center for Children, Hurley Children’s Hospital and Whaley Children’s Center.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyon said that each and every day he sees the devastation that child abuse causes.
The child welfare director for MDHHS, Kimberlee LeFear said that everyone can play a role in keeping children safe.
“Whether it's through simple acts of kindness, like lending a listening ear to a child who needs it,” said LeFear. “Or reporting suspected cases of abuse or neglect to authorities.”
Experts say that if you see something suspicious, say something.
Suspected cases of child abuse can be reported to local police departments, as well Child Protective Services at 855-444-3911.