Panic at Swartz Creek Hometown Days

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - What was supposed to be fun-filled family festival quickly turned to panic on Saturday when there were several fights that broke out and attendees even reported seeing smoke and hearing gunshots.
Although organizers say that was not the case, Monday’s heightened anxiety level with all of the mass shootings happening beg the question – is it worth going to these events in the first place?“
"We had lots of security--we had private security, we had state police presence, we had our local police presence,” said Andy Atherton, Swartz Creek Hometown Days Treasurer.
Organizers of Hometown Days said that anywhere from 30-50 police officers or security guards were on hand at any given time. And that reports of smoke was actually just dust coming up from the ground as people ran.
“We have rumors going around there was smoke, there was fire, there were gunshots, weapons pulled. After the fact we heard on social media rumors that people had been shot. Absolutely none of that is true,” he said.
“An attendee reached out to ABC12 saying that she was there and believed that organizers are downplaying the events of that night. Although the Facebook page for the event shared a post saying that rumors were circulating and that there were no shots fired -- the comments on the post were turned off.
“Rumors fly very, very quickly. And social media is a great place for rumors to fly so our intention was not to create any arguments not to create anything and allow people to go back and forth and spread those rumors,” he said.
However, organizers did say that several people were arrested that night due to physical altercations.
And a press release from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County read in part, “Several skirmishes between attendees occurred and information was received regarding a social media post state that a shooting may occur at the festival.”
The festival was shut down early.
“The security measures that we had put in place leading up to the festival did their job to keep the community as safe as we can possibly keep it,” he said.
ABC12 reached out to the attendee who contacted us with no additional response, as well as the Mayor of Swartz Creek who said he was unaware of the incident.