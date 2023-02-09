Pantries and charities expect more traffic as SNAP benefits drop

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Families receiving SNAP are about to see some cuts as pandemic benefit expansions expire at the end of February.

Some households could see their assistance cut in half, which could drive more families to Mid-Michigan pantries in search of enough food.

Congress passed legislation in April 2020 allowing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to provide the maximum benefits to families based on their size regardless of income levels.

Another bill provided a increase of at least $95 per month for households on SNAP who already were receiving the maximum amount of benefits. But the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service says both of those will end on Feb. 28.

After that, SNAP benefit levels will return to their usual formula based on household size and income level. About 1.3 million people in 700,000 households in Michigan receive SNAP benefits.

The Thrive Christian Outreach Center in Flushing is expecting more people at their doorstep. Director Terry Bigelow said many regulars didn't need their help during the pandemic because of expanded SNAP benefits.

In 2019, she said the pantry helped more than 500 people a month. But this time last year, they were down to around 250. But with the upcoming SNAP benefits expiring, many families are returning.

"Now we're up to 360," said Bigelow.

One of those people, Shannon Crews, said the SNAP cut isn't surprising.

"It almost seemed too good to be true. So I knew it wouldn't last. But it helped out my grocery bill substantially," she said.

Crews has a medical condition that keeps her from working, so she said Thrive has been a lifeline when her benefits hit a snag. She gets fruit, vegetables and meat from the pantry without affecting her monthly budget.

With her SNAP benefits dropping from roughly $300 to $200 a month, Thrive will be even more critical.

"There's only so much [SNAP] have to give and only so much I can get. And of course I'm going to be leaning on them to make ends meet in my home. Like I'm sure a lot of people are right now," Crews said.

Bigelow said the Thrive center and other pantries are prepared.

"It's amazing -- the individuals and churches who give to us. We're prepared for more numbers. We can handle it and it feels good," she said.