Park project honors the history of St. John Street in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint was awarded a $1 million Michigan Sparks Grant to develop the St. John Street Neighborhood Memorial Park.
James Wardlow is the President St. John Street Historical Committee. He gets emotional while talking about the project.
"It's kind of hard to explain the feeling I have," he said. "Matter of fact, I'm getting chills right now talking to you about it."
Wardlow said he is excited about the whole project. It has been a long time coming for investment into this historic community that was a melting pot for so many families who migrated to Flint in the late 1800's and 20th century.
African-Americans, Mexicans, Eastern Europeans, Slovakians, Serbs, Polish and Hungarians all coexisted in the St. John community.
"My best friend at that time was Hungarian," said Wardlow.
It was a thriving, self sustaining neighborhood on Flint's northeast side, where Black families like Wardlow's were welcome.
The St. John Street Community was bounded on the north by Keenly Avenue, which is two blocks north of Stewart Avenue, on the west by Michigan Avenue, on the south by Hamilton Avenue and on the east by the Flint River.
"It was a thriving community," said Wardlow.
His family migrated to Flint in 1942 and settled in the St. John Neighborhood. It was a community of hundreds of families and businesses, mostly minority owned.
"There was no racial animosity or anything like that. We just grew up together," Wardlow said.
The early 1970s started the beginning of the end for the neighborhood.
"The community was destroyed," said Wardlow.
He described it as a bomb being dropped.
"It was as if a bomb, a plane came through and bombed the community and just blew everything up," Wardlow said.
Wardlow said the community was dismantled under the guise of urban renewal, but it was actually urban removal, he said.
"What you envision when you hear urban renewal is the revitalization of the community. Build some new homes and some business and fix the infrastructure," Wardlow said. "That is not what they had in mind. What they had in mind was wiping out that community, which is what they did, and build I-475 and the industrial park through there."
The Memorial Park will honor the history of St. John Street. It will include a playground, memorial benches and other amenities.
A memorial fund has been set up for anyone wanting to contribute to the effort. Click here for more information.