Parking garage under Flint City Hall closed to public after threats

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The public no longer is welcome and could face arrest in the parking garage under Flint City Hall.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced an executive order Friday that closes the parking area to everyone except city staff members and their passengers working on official business.
Any member of the general public caught in the parking garage would be considered trespassing and could be arrested.
Neeley said Flint city staff members and officials have received several threats of physical violence recently. He condemned the threats "in the strongest possible terms."
"These threats of physical violence and intimidation are unacceptable, have no place in our City and do nothing to move our City forward," Neeley said in a statement announcing the order.
Signs will be added to the parking garage entrances soon to notify everyone of the new rules.