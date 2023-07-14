Parking restrictions begin Monday in Midland ahead of LPGA Tour event

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TUSCOLA...NORTHERN LAPEER AND NORTHEASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES... At 251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otter Lake, or near Columbiaville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... North Branch and Clifford around 320 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Goodland Township, Burnside, Kings Mill, Silverwood and Fostoria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH