Parking restrictions begin Monday in Midland ahead of LPGA Tour event

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Parking and road restrictions will go into effect on Mon., July 17 at 6 a.m. in Midland ahead of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
The roads where parking will be restricted on both sides of the street include:
- W. St. Andrews Road from Eastman Avenue to Saginaw Road.
- West Sugnet Road from Eastman to Saginaw.
- Hillcrest Road from Sugnet to Saginaw.
- Dyckman Road from Sugnet to Clover Lane.
- Noeske Street from Balfour Street to West St. Andrews.
- West Nelson Street from Balfour to West St. Andrews.
- Crane Court from Eastman to the end of the court.
- Hill Court from West St. Andrews to the end of the court.
The roads that will have parking restricted on one side of the street include:
- Helen Street from West St. Andrews to Noeske (no parking on the north side).
- Holyrood Street from Helen to Noeske (no parking on the east side).
The City of Midland adds that the eastbound lane of West St. Andrews will be closed to thru traffic from Noeske to the entrance of the Midland Country Club for designated bus traffic only. Stopping, standing and parking will not be allowed on West St. Andrews in front of Midland Country Club.
Parking on unimproved surfaces, such as grass, on both private properties is a zoning violation and is prohibited. Violations can result in the issuance of a $50 civil infraction, $250 for a second offense and $500 for a third and any subsequent offense.
There will be a small designated grass area for event parking on West St. Andrews near Nelson Street.
Main parking for the event will be available at Dow Diamond, with a free shuttle to Midland Country Club.
The city says the restrictions are intended to promote smooth traffic flow and safety while reducing congestion as much as possible. They add that traffic is expected to be heavy in the areas surrounding Midland Country Club and Currie Municipal Golf Course. Residents that do not live in these areas and not attending the event are asked to avoid the area as much as possible.
The parking restrictions will end until midnight on July 22.
For more information on or questions specific to the road and parking restrictions, contact the City of Midland's Engineering Department at (989) 837-3348.
More information on the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational can be found online at dowglbi.com.