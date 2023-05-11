Part of I-75 closed in Mt. Morris Township overnight after fire

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews and the Genesee County Hazmat Team several hours cleaning up a major diesel fuel leak after a semi-truck caught fire in Mt. Morris Township late Wednesday.
The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the Pierson Road interchange. The semi-truck was engulfed in flames when the Mt. Morris Township Fire Department arrived on the scene.
Firefighters knocked down most of the flames in under a half hour. But the fire caused a significant amount of diesel fuel to leak from the truck into a ditch along the freeway.
Authorities closed two northbound lanes while firefighters and the hazmat team cleaned up the diesel fuel spill. All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened in the area by 4:30 a.m.