...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Part of I-75 to close overnight in Genesee Co. for a resurfacing project

Road construction

Part of I-75 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night as part of a resurfacing project

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) - Part of I-75 in Genesee Co. is shut down Wednesday night as part of a resurfacing project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing the section of road between Dort Highway to U.S. 23 along I-75.

The work includes joint repairs, shoulder work and pavement markings. The joint repairs require the road to be shut down on the entire northbound side of the freeway at I-475 through 7 a.m. as well as Thursday night.

Another full closure of the northbound lanes is expected at I-475 later this month.

MDOT expects the entire stretch from Dort Highway to U.S. 23 to be repaved by Aug.

