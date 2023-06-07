Part of I-75 to close overnight in Genesee Co. for a resurfacing project

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) - Part of I-75 in Genesee Co. is shut down Wednesday night as part of a resurfacing project.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing the section of road between Dort Highway to U.S. 23 along I-75.
The work includes joint repairs, shoulder work and pavement markings. The joint repairs require the road to be shut down on the entire northbound side of the freeway at I-475 through 7 a.m. as well as Thursday night.
Another full closure of the northbound lanes is expected at I-475 later this month.
MDOT expects the entire stretch from Dort Highway to U.S. 23 to be repaved by Aug.