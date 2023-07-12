Parts of Clio under a Boil Water Advisory

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Parts of the City of Clio are under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.
The affected areas include Beach and Butler streets between North Mill Street and Cherry Street in the city of Clio.
According to the city administrator, the Boil Water Advisory happened because a city contractor hit a service lead along Butler Street on Wednesday. This caused a loss of water pressure in parts of the city.
Officials are concerned that the loss of water pressure could have allowed bacterial contamination in the city's water system.
Residents in the affected area should boil their water for one minute before using it to drink, brush teeth, wash dishes, cook or make ice. The city anticipates the problem will be resolved within 72 hours.
This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.
For more information, contact Clio Superintendent of Public Service Brandon McNiel at 810-687-3380.