Parts of Gladwin under a Boil Water Advisory

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Gladwin is asking people who live south of Grout Street to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it.
The advisory will last for about 48 hours.
There is ongoing work on the city's water system caused which caused a drop in pressure.
The Village of Holly is still under a boil water alert after a water main break this week. The water is safe for bathing, washing, and for any other chores. The alert is expected to last until at least tomorrow morning.