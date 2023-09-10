Pasta with a Purpose fundraiser helps a family going through cancer treatment

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michiganders made their way to Birch Run on Saturday for Pasta with a Purpose.
A local family held a fundraiser dinner on Saturday to help with their daughter Allie's battle with lymphoma.
Her journey began when she was diagnosed with lymphoma on July 25, revealing a 10-centimeter tumor affecting the lymph nodes in her chest.
The dinner included raffles, a 50/50 drawing and live music. All the proceeds will support Allie's treatment.
"We were kind enough to have family and friends put this benefit on for us, so we can raise a little money and help get through some of the cost of going through this care," says Allie's mother, Wendy Flint.
The family has been preparing for Allie's upcoming chemotherapy at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at U of M Ann Arbor.