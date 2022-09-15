Pastor Lewis Randolph being remembered as a man of family and faith

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community is mourning the death of one of its most influential religious leaders.
The Rev. Dr. Lewis Randolph, pastor Emeritus of Antioch Baptist Church, died Saturday after a long illness. His youngest son, Marcus Randolph, remembered him as a man committed to family, church and community.
"Encourager, motivator, innovator, trailblazer -- you add it in and that was all him," said Marcus.
Lewis Randolph served as pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Flint for 41 years. His son said his dad personified leadership, both in the church and the community.
"He was the person that everyone came to, if you wanted to be counseled, if you wanted to just have a chance at doing real change in the community," Marcus said.
Lewis moved to the city of Flint at age 18 and took a job at General Motors. He spent 20 years there as a tool and die maker before becoming a full-time pastor.
Lewis spent more than a decade as the leader of the Concerned Pastors of Flint. He would often speak out on issues impacting the greater Flint community.
Marcus said his dad loved Flint and its people and wanted the best for the city.
"I'm gonna miss everything about my dad, everything," said Marcus.
Funeral services for Lewis Randolph are scheduled for noon Monday at House of Prayer Church in Flint.