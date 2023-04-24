Patriot and Swartz ambulance merger creates Genesee County's largest

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two of the largest ambulance providers in Genesee County announced a merger on Monday, creating the county's largest EMS service.

Patriot started nearly 20 years ago in Genesee County while Swartz Ambulance launched in 1975. Both started a small family-owned services and grew to meet the expanding need for EMS in the county.

Swartz and Patriot will continue operating under their existing names and will retain all of their employees. The combined company will have more than 200 employees working from more than 50 vehicles.

"This merger will allow us to be a much stronger company to better serve the communities of Genesee County while still remaining family-oriented," said Jeffrey Yorke, president and CEO of Patriot.

The merger comes as Genesee County ambulance providers are struggling to provide enough units, often leading to increased response times or periods when they are not available for nonemergency calls.

The situation was made worse when STAT EMS eliminated its emergency ambulance service earlier this year and Banks Ambulance closed. That required other companies to increase their operations to put more ambulances on the road.

"Our highest priority is to provide high-quality patient care and timely emergency responses to those communities in need," Yorke said. "As we transition through, we remain committed to that priority and will be increasing our emergency resources to our residents."

Patriot plans to expand its critical care transport, paramedicine, wheelchair transportation and EMS training programs after the merger is complete.

"This is great news for our residents," Yorke said. "Separately, Patriot and Swartz provided some of these programs independently. We will now be able to provide all of these services on a much larger scale."