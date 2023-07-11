Paws for a Cause Luncheon held to support the Humane Society of Midland Co.

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Many animals and people came out in groves Tuesday for the Humane Society of Midland County's Paws for a Cause Luncheon Fundraiser.
Tuesday's event was held at the Holiday Inn of Midland.
Attendees learned about the humane society's programs in the community, adoption success stories and what the shelter has planned for the rest of the year.
"If you are in the market of snuggling a cat or walking a dog, we need you," says the Director of Development and Fundraising for the humane society Jesse Fletcher. "
All funds raised today will go directly to support animals at the humane society.