Pedal party bikes expected to come to Flint this summer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After last night's council meeting, ordinance amendments in the Special Affairs Committee agenda packet deal will allow these popular party bikes to hit the streets of downtown Flint.
"We're bringing more people downtown, we're bringing people together," said Ladel Lewis, Vice President of city council. "We're increasing Flint's tax base, so we're going to make this a priority."
These bikes are popular in bigger cities and in the future they'll be rolling on the bricks of Saginaw street in downtown Flint.
"This proposal came from the Legal Department and a lot of different areas like Detroit and a lot of different tourist spots, they have this," said Lewis.
Lewis says it's a business that city can't afford not to take part in.
"The city [Flint], we've been losing a lot of revenue for the lack of payment of taxes," she said.
And it's an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.
"This is a great time for new businesses to think about considering this industry."
But before any pedal party bikes are allowed in Flint, city council will have to work on legislation and taxation requirements.
"We have to make sure we have appropriate licensing and we have to make sure we have appropriate taxation," said Lewis.
The city council will be working diligently on this proposal and when the weather permits, pedal bikes will be roaming the city of Flint come the summer.