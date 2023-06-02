Pedestrian badly injured from hit-and-run in Grand Blanc neighborhood

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A pedestrian sustained critical injuries from a hit-and-run crash in a Grand Blanc neighborhood.
Police found a male victim lying unconscious along a street in the Kings Pointe subdivision off Genesee Road on Thursday. Investigators determined he was hit by a vehicle, but none were around at the time.
An ambulance rushed the victim, who was not identified, to Ascension Genesys Hospital. He was listed in critical condition on Friday.
The Grand Blanc City Police Department says a motorist showed up at the scene while officers were still conducting an investigation. The motorist claimed they may have hit the victim.
Police detained the motorist for questioning, but they don't believe the motorist was intoxicated when the crash happened. No criminal charges were announced from the investigation Friday.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Grand Blanc City police at 810-694-1111.