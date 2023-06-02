 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Pedestrian badly injured from hit-and-run in Grand Blanc neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Blanc City Police

 Grand Blanc City Police

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A pedestrian sustained critical injuries from a hit-and-run crash in a Grand Blanc neighborhood.

Police found a male victim lying unconscious along a street in the Kings Pointe subdivision off Genesee Road on Thursday. Investigators determined he was hit by a vehicle, but none were around at the time.

An ambulance rushed the victim, who was not identified, to Ascension Genesys Hospital. He was listed in critical condition on Friday.

The Grand Blanc City Police Department says a motorist showed up at the scene while officers were still conducting an investigation. The motorist claimed they may have hit the victim.

Police detained the motorist for questioning, but they don't believe the motorist was intoxicated when the crash happened. No criminal charges were announced from the investigation Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Grand Blanc City police at 810-694-1111.

