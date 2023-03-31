Permits have been secured in-process to create Michigan's newest state park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan's newest state park is moving closer to becoming a reality in Flint.
It has been confirmed that permits have been secured to improve the Flint River.
DNR chief Ron Olson said that the department has gotten the necessary permits to remove four spillways in the river.
The spillways will be replaced with ruffles, which will allow fish to pass through.
The state has completed a 30-year lease for 130-acres of city land. It's finalizing agreements with the county, GM and a private landowner.
The Flint park will be Genesee County's first state park. Bids are expected to start going out this summer.
Click here and scroll down for more information about Flint State Park.