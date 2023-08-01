Perry residents voice concerns over new pet ordinance

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - Perry residents are voicing concerns over a potential ordinance that would change limits on the number of pets someone can own.
The ordinance in question does not change the number of pets someone can own, but animal fosters fear it could make it impossible for them to save stray animals in Perry.
"They only allow you to foster an animal for up to 90 days," said Megan Beavers. "In a lot of cases, especially with older dogs or senior cats 90 days simply isn't enough to find them a home."
Beavers rescues and fosters animals in Perry. She says because Shiawassee County does not have a dedicated animal control, she worries what will happen to pets that fall to shelters that are already over crowded.
"There's not a plan in place for what to do with the animals which will increase euthanasia rates," said Beavers. "Shelters in surrounding areas will have a huge influx of animals being surrendered to them that they can't help which will cause euthanasia of healthy adoptable animals."
Perry Mayor Sue Hammond says the ordinance is not intended to take any animals away from their owners. It is just part of a larger effort to update city ordinances.
"It was known that many ordinances just needed to be updated," said Hammond. "Some were outdated, and so we've repealed some and we've amended some."
Beavers says she understands owning too many animals can be unhealthy for both the pet and the owner, but she still feels this legislation is too restrictive.
"None of this is in the best interest of the animals," said Beavers, "and so I'm not saying that the problems that Perry City Council is trying to solve aren't real. I'm saying this isn't the way to do it."
Mayor Hammond stresses that the ordinance is not set in stone. Those interested in voicing their concerns with the legislation can do so at Thursday night's City Council meeting.