Perry turns attention to destroyed tornado siren one week after storm

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Perry is returning to normal after an EF-1 tornado touched down nearly a week ago Friday.
Nearly all of the tree limbs and have been picked up, but the city is still without a new tornado siren after it was damaged by the storm.
Third Street was one of the hardest hit areas by the tornado in Perry last week. Roadways were almost completely blocked by trees and other debris, but now it has almost returned to normal with the exception of a few stumps that need to be removed.
"I know individuals are still repairing roofs and porch roofs and things that are badly damaged by the storm," said Mayor Sue Hammond. "But we've still had no reported injuries and that's wonderful."
It was a lot more difficult to get around in Perry last Saturday. Crews were working long hours to get power restored and tree limbs off the road and out of people's yards. Now, that debris is almost completely cleared with the focus on removing stumps that were uprooted by the tornado.
Also on the agenda is replacing the city's tornado siren. It was one of the first things damaged during the storm along with the Public Works building.
"We are in the process of having the company that supplies tornado sirens [come out] and they have always been the company that does the maintenance on our sirens," said Mayor Hammond. "They'll be having a representative out here I believe Chief Bawks told me it's this week."
Mayor Hammond says they will be getting a new siren. The hope is to replace what they had with three sirens to ensure that more people can hear it.
In the meantime, she encourages everyone to sign up for Shiawassee County's Rave program, which delivers smart 9-1-1 alerts to both your smartphone and your landline.
"There's no charge for it," said Hammond. "It's supplied through the county Sheriff's dispatch and when there's an emergency, they send out the notification.
Mayor Hammond says that they will have more information about a potential new siren in the next few weeks.
For information about the Shiawassee County Rave program: https://www.shiawassee.net/Central-Dispatch-911/CODE-RED.aspx