Physicians Park in Grand Blanc received grant to replace playground

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – The existing playground at Physicians Park in Grand Blanc is getting a makeover.
Grand Blanc received $379,000 in pandemic relief funds to replace the playground. The city was one of 21 communities statewide to receive funding after 400 different communities applied.
The new park structure will be a flat, smooth surface and also include ADA amenities. These unique design elements will make the park more accessible to those in wheelchairs, and also will be considerate to those who have autism.
In March, the city will find out when the money will be available to them. The bid process for construction on the playground will follow soon after.
Work on the new playground is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.