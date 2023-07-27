 Skip to main content
Pickup truck crashes into the side of a home in Midland Township

  • Updated
MIDLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported after a truck drove into a home Wednesday evening.

At 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday, the Midland Township Fire Department was dispatched to the scene where a driver drove into the side of a garage.

The fire department assisted the wrecker company with removing the vehicle from the home. They also assisted the homeowner with removing her vehicle from the garage.

The Midland Township Fire Department told ABC12 News that the driver was likely distracted. They also say that the homeowners will be able to live in the home since the accident occurred in the garage.

