Pickup truck driver dies after three-vehicle crash involving dump truck

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a violent three-vehicle crash at a rural Saginaw County intersection Thursday morning.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says a dump truck was driving north on Gera Road and stopped for a stop sign at Vassar Road around 9:30 a.m. A 67-year-old man from Saginaw stopped behind him in a Cadillac SUV.
Investigators say an unidentified person driving a pickup truck north on Gera Road slammed into the back of the Cadillac. The impact shoved the SUV into the dump truck and caused the pickup truck to roll end over end into the dump truck.
The driver of the pickup truck, who may be from Ohio, was pronounced dead of their injuries. Investigators were not able to confirm the driver's identity by Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff's office didn't say how badly the Saginaw man in the Cadillac or the 26-year-old dump truck driver from Saginaw were injured.
Police will continue investigating why the pickup truck driver failed to stop before slamming into the SUV and dump truck.