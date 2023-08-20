Pilot not injured after crop duster crashes into Huron County field

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported following a crop duster plane crash in Huron County on Saturday.
Just before noon, Michigan State Police troopers from the Caro Post were dispatched to a plane crash in Huron County.
Huron County: Caro Post Troopers are investigating a crop duster plane crash that occurred about noon 8/19 near Murdock & Caseville Rds. Thankfully, the pilot was not injured. The FAA & NTSB will assist with the investigation. Wisner Twp Fire assisted troopers on scene. pic.twitter.com/setUtnnjgx— MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) August 19, 2023
Investigators say the crop duster plane was taking off near Murdock and Caseville roads and crashed into a soybean field. Emergency medical responders checked and released the pilot at the scene.
Police advised the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board of the crash. Those agencies will conduct a full investigation into what caused the crash.
A final report on the incident likely will not be published for several months.