Pilot not injured after crop duster crashes into Huron County field

  Updated
  • 0

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported following a crop duster plane crash in Huron County on Saturday.

Just before noon, Michigan State Police troopers from the Caro Post were dispatched to a plane crash in Huron County.


Investigators say the crop duster plane was taking off near Murdock and Caseville roads and crashed into a soybean field. Emergency medical responders checked and released the pilot at the scene.

Police advised the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board of the crash. Those agencies will conduct a full investigation into what caused the crash. 

A final report on the incident likely will not be published for several months.

