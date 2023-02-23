Pit bull bites Ogemaw County deputy, paramedic in face during arrest

ROSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Scary moments in Ogemaw County Tuesday night as police attempted to arrest a man, but a pit bull bit a deputy and an EMS worker in the face.
Both were recovering Thursday.
Around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy was attempting to make a warrant arrest in Rose City, but he got attacked by a pit bull while attempting to handcuff the suspect.
Audio from Ogemaw County Central Dispatch indicates medical first responders arrived to help the deputy.
"Has this dog been contained yet," a person at the scene asked.
"No, it's not. The dog has not been contained, but I have an officer on it with a gun," is the reply.
But when Ogemaw County EMS Authority paramedic Brad Jackson arrived to help the deputy, he was attacked. Someone radioed for animal control to come to the scene.
"My partner got bit, got bit in the face, could you speed it up please," said the person.
More help was called to Rose City.
"EMS needs a driver, repeat EMS needs a driver. We have an officer and an EMS worker down from a dog attack," the dispatcher said.
Despite the attack, the deputies were able to make the arrest of the 28-year-old individual from Rose City. The dog was eventually killed.
Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert said Deputy Michael Sholes has puncture and laceration wounds to his face and neck. He needed several stiches to close the wounds.
The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.
Jackson did not need stiches, but he said his face is swollen and a little sore.
It's still not clear who owned the pit bull, but Jackson says this story is a reminder that people should properly secure any pets or animals when first responders arrive.
Jackson said they are strangers entering a home and pets can become very protective, even if they haven't before.
Authorities did not say who they arrested or what charges they are facing under the warrant on Thursday. The suspect remained in custody, however.