Plane makes an emergency landing at Bishop International Airport

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A distressed plane had to make an emergency landing at Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Caro Fire Department, a plane in distress carrying two occupants attempted to land at several different airports around Mid-Michigan.
The fire department was dispatched around 2 p.m. to stage in the area of the Tuscola Area Airport, expecting the plane to land. The plane circled around before traveling south to Flint.
The plane ended up landing at Bishop International Airport safely.
The airport said the plane was a Cessna 310 twin engine. Airport spokeswoman Autumn MacClaren said there was a potential mechanical problem with the plane, leading to the emergency.
The investigation into the airborne emergency was ongoing Thursday evening. Investigators will continue looking into what happened with the aircraft.