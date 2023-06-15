 Skip to main content
Planned ramp closure along south I-475 postponed tonight because of weather

The planned ramp closure from southbound I-475 to south I-75 will be postponed because of weather.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that Thursday night's planned ramp closure from southbound I-475 to southbound I-75 has been postponed because of inclement weather.

According to MDOT, drivers should expect a full closure of the southbound I-475 ramp to southbound I-75 beginning June 19 at 9 p.m. until the next morning at 5 a.m. During this time traffic will be detoured via Hill Road, northbound I-475, and westbound I-69 to southbound I-75.

The work is part of an overall investment of $5.2 million to resurface 4.2 miles of I-75 from M-54 to US-23. The work includes joint repairs, shoulder corrugations, and pavement markings. Drivers should also expect up to two lanes closed throughout the project limits the week of June 19.

