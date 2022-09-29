Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.

"The development of a new state park or outdoor recreation facility in Genesee County has been on our radar for some time, especially because one of the chief goals of Michigan’s Blue Ribbon Park Plan is to establish state parks in major urban areas," said DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson.

The public is invited to stop in at any time during the open house and share thoughts on the plans. Comments will be accepted until Oct. 25.

Flint State Park is planned for 234 acres west of the city's downtown area along the Flint River, stretching 3 miles from east to west and 1.5 miles from north to south.

It will encompass Chevy Commons, Mott Park Recreation Area, Riverbank Park, Vietnam Veterans Park, Happy Hollow Nature Area, existing trails and other private land.

The DNR is planning to develop the park in five units with three recreational trail connections and easy access to surrounding neighborhoods.

"This is an investment in the health, safety and quality of life of Flint families who will have new opportunities to enjoy nature," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "We can expect positive environmental, social and even economic impacts—not only through the jobs the park will create, but also through the economic development it will attract as a recreational anchor for our city."

The Michigan Legislature committed $30.2 million to develop Flint State Park as part of a $250 million American Rescue Plan Act spending plan for state parks and recreation areas.

"The availability of ARPA funding was key to gaining momentum on this project," Olson said. "We're very excited to create an outdoor space that will be a destination for outdoor- and river-based recreation."