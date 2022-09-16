Plans to redevelop former Jewel Golf Course coming back before planners

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is expected to hear adjustments to a proposed redevelopment of the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road.

Neighbors shared their concerns at a meeting last month, raising concerns about property values, traffic and infrastructure. The developer is expected to share adjustments at Monday's planning commission meeting.

Plans call for building 52 residents on a new street to be added along the west side of Genesee Road north of Perry Road. That part will be called Queen's Meadows.

An additional 91 homes would be built on the east side of Genesee Road in a neighborhood called Queen's Highlands.

A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The course didn't reopen this year, leaving the property with overgrown grass and wildlife.

Monday's planning commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Blanc City Hall.