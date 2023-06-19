Police: 2 dead after pickup turns in front of motorcycle on M-13

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people died after a pickup truck and motorcycle crashed in Arenac County on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of M-13 and Bordeau Road in Standish Township.
Investigators say Jacob Southgate of Akron was riding a motorcycle northbound on M-13 when he crashed into a pickup truck that was turning onto Bordeau Road.
Southgate died in the crash, along with Larry Foster of Standish, who was riding as a passenger in the pickup truck.
The Arenac County Sheriff's Office received be-on-the-lookout report for a motorcyclist who was weaving in and out of traffic in that area before the accident. Investigators could not say Monday whether that was Southgate.
The sheriff's office will continue investigating the crash.