Police: 43-year-old woman dead after hit-and-run crash

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 43-year-old woman was found dead early Monday after a hit-and-run crash on Bristol Road in Burton.
Police believe Tina Persails of Genesee Township crashed into a tree line along Bristol Road just west of Center Road. She got out of her vehicle after the crash.
Investigators say the driver of a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer crashed in the same spot moments later and hit Persails. She was found dead just off the road in some underbrush.
A Burton police officer spotted the Trailblazer with fresh damage near the scene a minute or two after the deadly crash and conducted a traffic stop around 5:30 a.m.
After an investigation, officers determined the likely driver was involved in the deadly crash with Persails and fled the scene. Burton police took the suspect, who was not identified, to the Genesee County Jail to await criminal charges.
Anyone with information about the crashes should call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.