Police: 82-year-old hits and kills wife in church parking lot

  Updated
Michigan State Police

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say an 80-year-old woman died Tuesday when her husband hit her with an SUV in a church parking lot.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Our Lady Consolata Parish Church in Gagetown.

Investigators say an 82-year-old man from Cass City was leaving a parking space behind the wheel of their 2021 Ford Explorer when he hit and killed his wife. They were heading home after volunteering a food drive.

Witnesses told police that the 80-year-old victim was carrying a bag of trash to a receptacle in the church parking lot when she was hit. 

Michigan State Police will continue investigating the incident, but investigators don't believe the 82-year-old driver was intoxicated when the it happened.

