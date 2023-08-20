 Skip to main content
Police are investigating a plane crash that happened on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported following a crop duster plane crash in Huron County on Saturday.

Just before noon, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Caro post were dispatched to a plane crash in Huron County.


According to MSP, the crop duster plane was taking off near Murdock and Caseville Road and crashed into a soybean field.

The pilot was checked at the scene by EMS and was cleared.

The FAA and the NTSB were advised of the crash and will investigate more on Monday.

No further information has been released.

