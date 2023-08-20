Police are investigating a plane crash that happened on Saturday

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported following a crop duster plane crash in Huron County on Saturday.
Just before noon, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Caro post were dispatched to a plane crash in Huron County.
Huron County: Caro Post Troopers are investigating a crop duster plane crash that occurred about noon 8/19 near Murdock & Caseville Rds. Thankfully, the pilot was not injured. The FAA & NTSB will assist with the investigation. Wisner Twp Fire assisted troopers on scene. pic.twitter.com/setUtnnjgx— MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) August 19, 2023
According to MSP, the crop duster plane was taking off near Murdock and Caseville Road and crashed into a soybean field.
The pilot was checked at the scene by EMS and was cleared.
The FAA and the NTSB were advised of the crash and will investigate more on Monday.
No further information has been released.