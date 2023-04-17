Police ask for help locating teens reported missing from Clare

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help located two teens reported missing from Clare County on Friday.
The Clare County Sheriff's Office says 15-year-old Hannah Rene King and 16-year-old Easton Michael Guilfoy left their homes in the Harrison area on Friday.
They claimed to be in the Flint and Manistee areas over the weekend. Law enforcement checked locations in both communities where King and Guilfoy may be hiding.
Investigators are not sure where they teens are, but they have connected to WiFi and asked family members to send them money. The teens likely are driving a blue 2008 Jeep Liberty with license plate number DHX6641.
Anyone who sees King and Guilfoy should call the Clare County Sheriff's Office at 989-539-7166.