Police cadets wanted in Grand Blanc Township

  • Updated
Grand Blanc Township Police Department

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township is looking to hire police cadets.

The limited, part-time positions were designed to expose a cadet to law enforcement and a possible career with the police department.

Cadet duties include working the front desk and dispatch, fingerprinting, working community events, doing a monthly officer ride-along, and more.

The township said the ideal candidate will be someone who is a team player with high moral character and a positive attitude.

Cadet pay is $15 per hour. 

The township listed the following minimum requirements: 

  • Must be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years of age.
  • Must have a valid driver’s license with a satisfactory driving record.
  • No felony convictions
  • Must be enrolled in Criminal Justice Courses or pursuing a Criminal Justice related degree.
  • Must maintain a minimum of a 2.0 GPA

For more details or to fill out an online application, click here.

