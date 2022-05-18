Police cadets wanted in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township is looking to hire police cadets.
The limited, part-time positions were designed to expose a cadet to law enforcement and a possible career with the police department.
Cadet duties include working the front desk and dispatch, fingerprinting, working community events, doing a monthly officer ride-along, and more.
The township said the ideal candidate will be someone who is a team player with high moral character and a positive attitude.
Cadet pay is $15 per hour.
The township listed the following minimum requirements:
- Must be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years of age.
- Must have a valid driver’s license with a satisfactory driving record.
- No felony convictions
- Must be enrolled in Criminal Justice Courses or pursuing a Criminal Justice related degree.
- Must maintain a minimum of a 2.0 GPA
For more details or to fill out an online application, click here.