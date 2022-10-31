Police: Child accidentally shoots himself in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head in Saginaw County.
Bridgeport Township police officers were called out to the Bavarian Village Apartments on Williamson Road a little after 12:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the boy shot himself with an unsecured gun.
The child was taken to Covenant HealthCare hospital in Saginaw and later transferred to the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he was listed in critical condition.
Bridgeport Township police are reminding the community about the importance of keeping firearms secured. The department offers free gun locks by calling 989-777-2800.
The Bridgeport Township Police Department is investigating the shooting with help from Michigan State Police, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and the Birch Run and Buena Vista Township police departments.