Police collect six unwanted guns, basket of ammunition in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In wake of the increase in gun violence throughout the country and in Michigan, multiple police departments in Saginaw County held a gun and ammunition drop off Saturday at three different locations.
The Saginaw and Buena Vista Township police departments partnered to get guns off the streets in their cities. Police were asking residents to drop off unwanted guns and ammunition with no questions asked.
This event was designed to keep fewer guns on the streets and spare more families from the effects of gun violence.
"Any gun that is unwanted is potentially unsecure and available for someone to get ahold of and accidentally injure themselves or purposely do something nefarious with it," said Saginaw City Councilwoman Annie Boensch.
At least a half dozen guns and an Easter basket full of ammunition were turned in.