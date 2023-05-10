Police corral wayward ponies in southern Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police officers wear many hats.
Early Wednesday, officers from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County added cowboy hats to their arsenal.
The departments responded to reports of four loose ponies along Baldwin Road around 4 a.m. Grand Blanc Township police quipped that they received stern warnings about hitchhiking.
Officers safely returned all four ponies to their owner within an hour with help from some treats.
Police did not say how the ponies got loose, but no vehicles hit them and no injuries were reported.