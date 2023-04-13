Police find body of 65-year-old Ithaca man missing since February

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for a 65-year-old Ithaca man missing since February ended on Wednesday afternoon with the discovery of his body.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says John Vandemark's body was located around 1 p.m. in Hamilton Township several miles from where he was last seen. Investigators believe he died a long time earlier and there were no signs of foul play.
An autopsy is scheduled to help authorities determine how Vandemark died.
He was reported missing on Feb. 14 and he was last seen alive three days earlier. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office and a group of 50 volunteers searched around the Ithaca area in late March in hopes of finding him alive.
Other searches involved nearby agencies, a missing persons expert from Idaho and cadaver dogs.